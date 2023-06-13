Color Doesn’t Justify Racial Discrimination
June 8, 2023
South African newspaper Eyewitness News recently carried an article which revealed the racial inequality in the United States, citing the findings of a UN investigation team who visited the US. The following is the main content of the article:
As was already reported, a black man named George Floyd was killed by a white policeman in broad daylight in Minnesota in 2020.
It instigated the UN Human Rights Council to organize in 2021 the “International Independent Expert Mechanism to Advance Racial Justice and Equality in the Context of Law Enforcement” which was mandated to investigate the racial crimes caused by police violence on a world-wide scale. Accordingly, an investigation team was dispatched to the US in May 2023.
During its 12-day visit to the country, the investigation team met with victims of racial crimes, civil rights activists, and officials of judicial and police authorities in several cities including Washington, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Minneapolis and New York and conducted a detailed investigation into the racial discrimination in the US.
In an interview they gave after the visit, the investigation team pointed out that the dire living conditions of black people and the pressure put on black civil servants illustrate the fraught human rights situation in the US. They also stressed that the US administration should be held morally accountable for the situation and introduce a comprehensive reform in order to eradicate the deep-rooted evil of racial discrimination.
A member of the team said that the racial inequality in the US dates back to the very beginning of the country’s formation, but very few effort was made so far to address the issue. He argued that racial discrimination has today infiltrated deep into different sectors of law enforcement such as arrest, detention, execution and deprivation of civil rights.
It proves that the US can no longer deceive the world people with such shameless catchphrases as the “racial equality” and “public welfare”.
PROVIDED TO THE PYONGYANG TIMES
