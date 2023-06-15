Cuban City of Santa Clara Will Pay Tribute to Maceo and Che
The 95th anniversary of Ernesto Guevara's birth and the 178th of Antonio Maceo's will be commemorated in the central Cuban city of Santa Clara, this June 14
June 13, 2023 11:06:27
The 95th anniversary of Ernesto Guevara's birth and the 178th of Antonio Maceo's will be commemorated in the central Cuban city of Santa Clara, this June 14, in the national activity for both anniversaries.
The tribute will begin in the Escambray neighborhood, in front of the bust of the patriot of the Cuban Independence War in the 19th century, who fell in combat on December 7, 1896 with the rank of Lieutenant General of the Liberation Army.
Then, young people, students and all the people will make a pilgrimage through the main arteries of the city to the Plaza de la Revolución 'Ernesto Che Guevara' which holds the remains of the Argentine-Cuban commander, who fell in the guerrilla in Bolivia in 1967 along with a group of internationalist fighters.
Yoani Gonzalez, member of the Municipal Bureau of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) in Santa Clara told the press this Monday, that for the inhabitants of the capital of Villa Clara province, it is an incentive to commemorate a closed anniversary of the birth of the Guerrilla of America.
"We will celebrate the 95th birthday of a man, who at the head of his column 8 'Ciro Redondo', of the Rebel Army, liberated the city from the dictatorship of Fulgencio Batista in a battle extended from the end of 1958 to January 1959, of the last century," he stressed.
He stressed that, likewise, at the Sculpture Complex, PCC and Young Communist League cards will be given to a group of new members of both organizations, in addition to awarding distinctions to outstanding students and workers.
The leader indicated that a group of children from the Organization of Pioneers 'José Martí' will exchange flowers in front of the niche of Commander Guevara and the 30 guerrillas from Cuba, Argentina, Bolivia and Peru who were part of Che's guerrilla.
