Governor of West Darfur State Assassinated After Calling for International Protection
West Darfur Governor Khamis Abakr
June 14, 2023 (EL GENEINA) – The governor of West Darfur state and head of the Sudanese Alliance, Khamis Abdallah Abkar, was killed on Wednesday, two months after the start of the armed conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum.
Khamis’s assassination came two hours after a telephone interview with Al-Hadath TV in which he accused the RSF and Arab armed militias of killing civilians in the capital city of West Darfur state.
In addition, the slain ruler appealed to the international community to intervene and protect civilians, stressing that the Sudanese army and the joint forces of the Darfur armed movements were unable to intervene to protect them.
“There is an ongoing genocide in the region and therefore we need international intervention to protect the remaining population of the region,” he said.
Sources reported his arrest by the Rapid Support Forces following his television statements. Shortly after his arrest, a video emerged on social media, showing his blood-stained body amidst the cheering voices of unidentified individuals, intentionally concealed by the photographer.
West Darfur state witnessed fierce intercommunal fighting between Arab militiamen and the Massalit that erupted after the start of hostilities in Khartoum between the army and the RSF on April 15. Day after day, the paramilitary forces and tribal militiamen took control of the city.
The Sudanese army issued a statement condemning the assassination of the governor of West Darfur, saying that the RSF had arrested and assassinated him. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan also issued a statement in his capacity as head of the Sovereign Council, condemning the killing of Abkar. He stressed that he is a signatory to the Juba Peace Agreement.
A number of signatory groups to the Juba agreement issued statements condemning the assassination of the governor. However, they all avoided accusing the Rapid Support Forces of the assassination. The groups that issued statements are : the Sudan Revolutionary Front (SRF) of Hadi Idris, the Sudan Liberation Movement-Minni Minnawi, and the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) Gibril of Ibrahim.
The Sudanese Alliance, which heads the governor of West Darfur also denounced his assassination. The commander of the alliance forces Sadiq Ibrahim Al-Moghaddam, said that they reserve the right to respond.
The Rapid Support Forces did not issue a statement in response to Abakr’s assassination. The RSF Commander in West Darfur, Abdel Rahman Jumma, appeared in a video showing the arrest of the governor before his killing.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment