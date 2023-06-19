Joint Partnership for Regional Peace, Development
June 18, 2023
BY ADDISALEM MULAT
The African Union (AU) and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) have a partnership that has been ongoing for a considerable amount of time. This relationship has proved to be very beneficial in advancing the goals of peace, security, and economic development across Africa. These two organizations have cultivated a deep bond that has enabled them to work effectively towards the resolution of conflicts, the promotion of economic growth, and the integration of countries within the region and beyond.
The two organizations have consistently collaborated on various fronts to achieve their shared objectives. One of the most significant areas where this partnership has been particularly helpful is in conflict resolution. The organizations have collaborated closely to resolve several conflicts that have threatened peace and stability in the region. Their combined efforts have helped bring about lasting solutions to some of the most challenging conflicts, thus promoting lasting peace and stability in the region.
In addition to this, they have also played a pivotal role in promoting economic development across Africa. Through strategic collaboration, the two organizations have advocated for the creation of favorable economic policies that encourage private investment and entrepreneurship. They have also worked together to facilitate regional integration, which has made it easier for countries to trade and collaborate more efficiently. This integration has helped stimulate economic growth, create job opportunities, and alleviate poverty in the region.
The two organizations have maintained a fruitful partnership that has enabled them to work towards common goals. Their commitment to resolving conflicts, promoting economic development, and fostering regional integration has yielded significant results that have contributed to the growth and prosperity of the continent.
Through its persistent commitment to catalyzing progress across the continent, IGAD has established itself as a valuable partner to the African Union, collaborating with the organization to drive forward positive change and unlock new opportunities for economic growth and development. By leveraging its extensive network and deep expertise, IGAD has been able to provide crucial support and guidance to countries across Africa, empowering them to build more peaceful, stable, and prosperous societies.
As such, IGAD’s unwavering dedication to enhancing peace, stability, and economic growth remains a beacon of hope for millions of people across Africa. Through continued collaboration with the African Union and other stakeholders, IGAD is poised to continue playing a vital role in shaping the future of the continent, unlocking new opportunities for growth, and ushering in a new era of progress and prosperity for all.
IGAD was initially established with the principal objective of advancing economic cooperation among its member states. However, with the passage of time, IGAD’s scope of operation grew to encompass additional areas of focus. In particular, the organization began taking a more active role in dealing with matters related to maintaining peace and security within its member countries.
As a matter of fact, the organization has been instrumental in promoting peace and stability in the region by taking on a central role in mediating conflicts, particularly in countries such as Sudan, South Sudan, Somalia, and other nations. Through the use of its platform, IGAD has been able to bring conflicting parties together at the negotiation table to resolve their differences amicably.
Through these collaborative efforts, IGAD and the AU have been able to create an enabling environment for peaceful resolution of conflicts in the region. These initiatives have resulted in the reduction of armed conflicts, political turmoil, and social unrest, leading to sustainable peace and stability in the region.
They have played a crucial role in advancing economic growth and development in the region. One of the many ways the two organizations have achieved this is through collaborative efforts that focus on improving infrastructure and boosting trade performance among member countries. By leveraging their resources and expertise, they have initiated several initiatives that seek to facilitate and streamline cross-border trade activities while also modernizing critical infrastructure such as roads, railways, and ports.
In addition to promoting economic development, they have also worked hand-in-hand to address various challenges that threaten the sustainability of the region. Two of the most significant issues are food security and climate change, both of which can have far-reaching impacts on the environment, social stability, and economic growth. However, by pooling their knowledge and resources, the two organizations have developed effective strategies for mitigating the effects of these issues on the region.
Through coordinated action, they have put in place mechanisms to promote sustainable agriculture practices, enhance access to clean water and reduce environmental degradation. The fruitful collaboration between the AU and IGAD continues to be a beacon of hope for the region’s economic and social progress.
Another critical aspect of this partnership is the removal of trade barriers. The AU and IGAD recognize that a significant barrier to regional integration is the existence of non-tariff barriers such as customs regulations and other administrative procedures. By working together, they aim to streamline these processes, thus enhancing cross-border cooperation and trade.
One notable achievement of AU and IGAD’s collaboration efforts is the African Continental Free Trade Area. This initiative seeks to create a single market for goods and services across Africa. Through this integration effort, the AU and IGAD hope to boost intra-African trade, stimulate economic growth, and create jobs for the continent’s rapidly growing population.
The strong attachment between the two organizations has been critical in promoting peace, security, and economic development in the region. Their partnership has yielded positive results in areas such as conflict resolution, economic development, and regional integration. With their continued collaboration, the AU and IGAD are poised to address emerging challenges facing the region and provide lasting solutions that benefit all member states.
Since its inception, IGAD has played a vital role in addressing some of the key challenges facing the region. Through its various initiatives and programs, the organization has contributed to the resolution of numerous conflicts and crises in the region. Additionally, it has supported efforts towards improving governance, promoting human rights, and advancing sustainable development in member states.
Since its establishment, IGAD has made a firm commitment to achieving its objectives by creating a forum where member states can collaborate and join forces to address issues that are common to them all. IGAD has implemented different programs and projects that have played a crucial role in bringing about conflict prevention, resolution, and peace building. The organization has also been able to promote regional integration and socio-economic development by pursuing innovative measures through which member countries can engage in trade and other forms of economic cooperation.
IGAD is an important and critical organization that has the responsibility of promoting peace among its member states. One of its major contributions is its involvement in mediating peace talks between opposing parties in areas with long-standing conflicts, such as South Sudan, Somalia, and Sudan. IGAD’s efforts have been instrumental in facilitating peace agreements that ultimately aim to put an end to violence and create a secure and stable environment for the citizens of these countries.
The mediation attempts have been successful, leading to numerous peace agreements and better security conditions in these regions. Consequently, IGAD has demonstrated its vital role in resolving African conflicts using nonviolent means, and it promotes peace and stability throughout the region. One of the key objectives of IGAD has been to create an environment where member states can work together to overcome the challenges they face, including insecurity, political instability, and social unrest.
Moreover, IGAD’s efforts towards conflict prevention, resolution, and peace building have been instrumental in preventing conflicts from escalating into full-blown crises. By bringing various stakeholders to the table and fostering dialogue, the organization has been able to mediate and facilitate peaceful resolutions to conflicts in the region. This has resulted in greater stability, security, and overall peace in member countries.
IGAD is proactive in addressing transnational threats such as terrorism, piracy, and human trafficking, which can have devastating consequences on the region’s security. The organization has worked tirelessly to improve cooperation and collaboration among its member states to develop comprehensive strategies to deal with these threats. IGAD has implemented measures to enhance the sharing of knowledge, expertise, and resources among member states so that a quick response can be made to tackle these challenges.
The African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat stressed recently the need for a total and united action among the African Union (AU), IGAD and other continental and regional organizations to solve Sudan’s crisis, according to information obtained from Ethiopian News Agency.
In his keynote address to the 14th Ordinary Assembly of the IGAD Heads of State and Government held in Djibouti, the chairperson called for swift action and united action as well as strong solidarity.
“The extreme seriousness of the violent crisis that is engulfing brotherly Sudan and the dangerous threats it poses to the existence of this country and the entire Region, are obvious,” the chairperson underlined.
The Sudanese crisis is on such a scale that it does not allow for any division of ranks or procrastination, he underlined.
He particularly stated that it needs a total and united action among the African Union (AU), IGAD and other continental and regional organizations.
“I therefore, call for total unity between the regional and continental organizations, IGAD and the AU. This is the sine qua non condition for the effectiveness of our solidarity with Sudan.”
The chairperson also stressed the need to prevent such foreign middling in Sudan that could exacerbate the ongoing situation in the country.
“It is imperative for mitigating foreign interference. It is the sine qua non condition for mobilizing our partners and getting them to adhere to this fundamental principle of African solutions to African problems, of which the Sudanese crisis is the prototype.”
The Ethiopian Herald 18 June 2023
