KCU’s Founding Anniversary Celebrated
All the members of the Korean Children’s Union significantly celebrated the 77th founding anniversary of the KCU.
They visited the statues of Generalissimos Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il and their smiling portraits in different parts of the country to lay flower baskets, bouquets and flowers and paid homage to them.
On that occasion, youth league committees in provinces, cities and counties and youth league and KCU organizations of schools held meetings of activists in displaying noble traits and general meetings of KCU organizations.
Members of sub-branches of the KCU organizations across the country gave art performances and played colourful sports and amusement games.
Leading officials of provincial, city and county Party and power organs congratulated KCU members on the founding anniversary of their organization.
Sports and amusement games took place at schools in different parts of the country.
2023-06-07
