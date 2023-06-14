Lukashenko Says Zelensky Tried to Establish Diplomatic Communication with Belarus
The Belarusian president said the countries had held talks in Lvov, which were attended by Kirill Budanov, the head of the Chief Intelligence Department at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko Ilya Pitalev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
© Ilya Pitalev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP
MINSK, June 14. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky had attempted to establish diplomatic communication with Belarus.
"He tells me, ‘Let’s talk,’" Lukashenko said in an interview with Rossiya-1 television.
The Belarusian president said the countries had held talks in Lvov, which were attended by Kirill Budanov, the head of the Chief Intelligence Department at the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Lukashenko didn’t say when the talks took place.
The president said the talks went well until the US stepped in.
"The Americans became aware. Some frictions emerged," he said.
Lukashenko also said Ukraine had proposed to hold another round of talks in Istanbul, but he refused.
Belarusian president sees continuing threat from West even after Ukraine conflict ends
"We will bring an end to the war in Ukraine, as the major preconditions for that are already in place, but the lunatics in the West will continue to create a ton of problems for us in the future," Alexander Lukashenko pointed out
MINSK, June 14. /TASS/. The West will remain a source of danger even after military activities in Ukraine end, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with the Rossiya-1 TV channel on Wednesday.
"We will bring an end to the war in Ukraine, as the major preconditions for that are already in place, but the lunatics in the West will continue to create a ton of problems for us in the future," he pointed out.
Lukashenko added that if the West crossed "these lines, it’s going to be very painful for them."
"The lunatic NATO members are holding drills. Some are reproaching us that we are seeking to deploy nuclear weapons on the eve of NATO’s summit in Vilnius, but they are conducting drills that involve tens of thousands of people from all over the NATO bloc. That’s why this region will remain rather dangerous," the Belarusian president explained.
West very afraid new, large-scale war will break out, Lukashenko says
According to the Belarusian leader, Russia may use nukes, if the enemy invades its territory or if this act of aggression threatens the existence of the state
MINSK, June 14. /TASS/. Despite its latest steps, the West is very afraid about the possibility of a new large-scale war or a nuclear disaster, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with the 60 Minutes talk show on Rossiya-1 television.
"I have met with people playing an important role in this, who make radical, drastic and final decisions in the event of an `if’,’" Lukashenko said. "What they fear most is a nuclear disaster, and they have been sincere about this. They are afraid of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine. It’s only natural," he added.
Minsk does not want things to play out that way either, Lukashenko assured. "We are not seeking that either, and we, too, are afraid. Because this, experts say, could cause a global catastrophe, and this planet may deorbit, if all these weapons explode," he maintained.
According to Lukashenko, Russia may use nukes, if the enemy invades its territory or if this act of aggression threatens the existence of the state. He urged talks as long as there is an opportunity for them, but the West, he said, has been banning Ukraine from engaging in any.
"I am confident and I have it on good information that the overwhelming majority in Ukraine, including the military who has been fighting and getting killed over there, would like to stop this war now," the Belarusian leader maintained. "But then there are those hyped-up top-level officials led by [Ukrainian President] Volodya Zelensky. He is a `hero’ now, touring the globe. He is being kissed, hugged and all that. I thought he was smarter," Lukashenko lamented.
No comments:
Post a Comment