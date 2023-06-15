Nancy Morejón: "I Am a Creature of the Cuban Revolution"
Author: Ricardo Alonso Venereo | informacion@granmai.cu
June 15, 2023 14:06:12
Once again poet and essayist Nancy Morejon shows her loyalty to the Cuban Revolution, one of the reasons why the organizers of the 40th Paris Poetry Market withdrew her honorary presidency of the event, following the voices of anti-Cuban sectors that accused her for it.
"I am a creature of the Cuban Revolution, a commitment I assume without questioning the one adopted by others," said yesterday, in an interview with Prensa Latina, the 2001 National Literature Prize winner, who accepted it "because that process led by Fidel Castro opened a wide space for peasants and workers".
The literary critic and translator, for whom there are no grudges or hatred, but the supreme values of love, friendship and peace, insisted on her right to defend just causes, and that culture should not be invaded by fascist or racist ideas.
Taking advantage of her stay in Paris, the association Cuba Coopération France (CubaCoop) invited Nancy to be the godmother of the first Cuban Film Festival in the town of Vitry-sur-Seine, a gesture that the poet accepted. The event, to be held in the Paris region, will take place from June 17 to 24, according to Prena Latina news agency’s president Victor Fernandez.
According to Fernandez, the presence of Morejon, who said she will not participate in the activities of the Poetry Market, will be a source of pride and an opportunity for her to dialogue with intellectuals, friends of the island and the general public. In addition to the screening of films such as habaneras, there will be exhibitions and a meeting on its final day of solidarity with the largest of Cuba and against the U.S. blockade.
