Russia Must Complete What it is Doing - Kremlin Spokesman About Special Operation
For years Western countries "have been ignoring shelling attacks on Donbass, when there was no special military operation, Dmitry Peskov said
MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Russian must know its line and adhere to it to the end, there is no alternative to this, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
For years Western countries "have been ignoring shelling attacks on Donbass, when there was no special military operation," he said in an interview with the Moscow, Kremlim, Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel, commenting on the West’s silence about Ukraine’s shelling attacks on Russia’s borderline Belgorod region.
"As a matter of fact, they continue their flexible line," he added.
"We must know our line, do what we must and complete what we are doing. We have no other alternative," he stressed.
He noted that new arms supplies to Kiev by the West will further escalate tensions. "Now we are already seeing that discussion begins about deliveries, for example, from France, Germany of missiles with a range of 500 or more kilometers," he said. "This is a qualitatively different weaponry, which will eventually, let's say, lead to another spiral of escalating tensions. It obliges us to be more consolidated, stronger, more mobilized. To continue what we are doing," he said.
Europe recalls human rights only when it is in its interests — Kremlin
Peskov recalled that for years Western countries "have been ignoring shelling attacks on Donbass, when there was no special military operation"
MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. /TASS/. Europe recalls human rights and European values only when it thinks appropriate, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday.
"Human rights and European values are seen by Europeans as something flexible," he said in an interview with the Moscow.Kremlim.Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel, commenting on the West’s silence about Ukraine’s shelling attacks on Russia’s borderline Belgorod region.
"As a matter of fact, they continue their flexible line: when it is in their interests, they refer to these ‘universal values.’ When it is not, they never do it," he said.
He recalled that for years Western countries "have been ignoring shelling attacks on Donbass, when there was no special military operation." "There people have been turning a blind eye on killed children, on rows on children’s graves in Donbass. And we heard not a single word of condemnation from them," he stressed.
No comments:
Post a Comment