Sudan Rejects Perthes’s Continued Leadership of UNITAMS
Sudan's Ambassador to the UN Alharith Idris speaks to reporters on May 12, 2023
June 3, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan’s ambassador to the United Nations emphasized Sudan’s refusal to allow Volker Perthes to continue heading the UNITAMS mission following a request by the military-led government for his replacement.
On June 2, the Security Council extended the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission mandate in Sudan (UNITAMS) for an additional six months until December 3. However, the Council remained silent on Perthes’s status, despite reports suggesting the UN secretary-general supported his continuation.
In an interview with Al Jazeera TV on Saturday, Sudan’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Alharith Idris, stated that the establishment and termination of the political mission, guided by the non-legally binding force of Chapter VI of the UN Charter, is solely the sovereign right of the host country.
“The Security Council cannot impose an envoy on Sudan. The United Nations is founded on the principle of respecting the national sovereignty of member states. Furthermore, the agreement between the Government of Sudan and the United Nations regarding UNITAMS establishment emphasizes the ownership and sovereignty of the Sudanese State, along with the supremacy of its local laws,” he said.
“I, therefore, believe that the decision to retain Volker Perthes as the head of the mission after the Sudanese government’s request for his replacement should be considered a sovereign decision made by the host country,” he emphasized.
Following a closed-door briefing to the UN Security Council on May 31, the UN Secretary-General informed reporters that he reaffirmed his complete confidence in Volker Perthes as the Secretary-General’s Special Representative.
“The Security Council has the authority to decide whether to support the continuation of the Mission for another period or determine that it is time to conclude it,” he stated.
On June 1, UN Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric informed reporters that the Secretary-General was unequivocal in supporting his envoy in Sudan, adding that the Security Council is deliberating.
“I don’t want to anticipate the outcome, but I believe the Secretary-General was very clear in his message yesterday, despite using few words.”
Reports from New York indicate that at least one member of the Council supports the mission but not the envoy.
Regarding Perthes’s case, Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General, pledged to provide further details as they become relevant.
“The initial step involves expecting him (Perthes) to be in the region, and as a first stop, he is likely to meet with African Union and other officials in Addis Ababa,” Haq said, confirming that Perthes would continue his duties, despite the Sudanese government’s temporary request for his replacement.
