West’s Plans to Separate Ukraine, Russia Doomed to Fail – Lavrov
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation believes that there is no doubt about it
DUSHANBE, June 5. /TASS/. The West’s plans to separate Russia and Ukraine are doomed to fail, there are no doubts about, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday.
"[Kiev] was ‘nurtured’ by the United States in a purely Russophobic key, in accordance with the ideas of notorious American political researchers that everything must be done so that Ukraine would never be together with Russia. We have no doubts that these plans are doomed to fail," Lavrov said during his visit to Russia’s 201st military base, according to the Foreign Ministry website.
Europe opts for war with Russia – Lavrov
Moscow must achieve its goals, which are "more noble in comparison with the Europeans," the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry said
DUSHANBE, June 5. /TASS/. Europe has opted for a path of war with Russia and Moscow must attain its goals, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.
"As for Europe, our Foreign Policy Concept says, to put it simply, that Europe has chosen a path of war with us. Of course, we will have to live side by side with them all the same. But once it is a war, we must attain our goals, which are much more noble than those of Europeans’. They want what doesn’t belong to them while we want what is ours," he said while visiting Russia’s 201st military base in Tajikistan.
Lavrov arrives in Tajikistan on official visit
Sergey Lavrov’s previous visit to Dushanbe took place in May 2022
DUSHANBE, June 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Tajikistan on a two-day official visit, a TASS correspondent reported on Monday.
While in Dushanbe, the top Russian diplomat will meet with Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon and his Tajik counterpart, Sirojiddin Mukhriddin, as well as visit the 201st Russian military base. Apart from that, he is expected to speak at the Russian-Tajik (Slavic) University and take part in the presentation of the book collection "Russian Classic Authors and Orthodoxy."
Lavrov’s previous visit to Dushanbe took place in May 2022, when he attended a meeting of CIS foreign ministers. In April, Lavrov met with his Tajik counterpart on the sidelines of multilateral events in Samarkand, where issues of regional security and curbing threats from Afghanistan were on the agenda. It is not ruled out that these matters will be discussed during Lavrov’s current visit.
