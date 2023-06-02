What Next After Closure of Musanze Illegal Mine?
A rescue team using tractors to help six workers trapped in an illegal mine that collapsed in Huye District. Courtesy
Michel Nkurunziza
Friday, June 02, 2023
The Mayor of Musanze district, Janvier Ramuli, has urged the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) to facilitate legal mineral exploration in a recently closed illegal mine. The mine, located in the Gatare valley within the sectors of Muhoza and Gacaca, employed over 1,000 individuals engaged in illicit mining activities.
Despite efforts by local leaders at the village and district level to curb the illegal operations, clandestine excavation continued as people sought gold within the area. Mayor Ramuli stated that this was the first site in Musanze believed to contain minerals, as the district had previously focused solely on quarries for sand, clay, and stone extraction used in construction.
"We conducted community work, known as 'umuganda,' on multiple occasions to rehabilitate the site, but residents would consistently return after reaching agreements with the landowners, paying them to recreate tunnels. They claimed to be searching for gold," Ramuli explained.
Recently, authorities apprehended four individuals, including the leader of the mining activities and three others responsible for locating extraction sites. These individuals are currently being pursued by the justice system. Furthermore, an additional 19 people involved in the illegal operations were arrested and sent to transit centers for rehabilitation, having exhibited deviant behavior, including physical altercations with local leaders attempting to prevent the illicit mining.
Ramuli expressed the district's intention to engage in legal mineral exploration, seeking confirmation of the presence of gold or other minerals in the area. Once confirmed, the district plans to partner with a licensed company to carry out mining activities. The Rwanda Mining Board has pledged assistance in launching the exploration process during the upcoming fiscal year.
Consequently, the illegal mine was closed down early this week, with increased security measures in place until legal exploration takes place, as determined in a meeting attended by local residents and various officials, including Maj Gen Eric Murokore, the Regional Reserve Force Commander in the Northern Province, Brigadier General Pascal Muhizi, and Chief Superintendent of Police Francis Muheto, the Northern Region Police Commander.
This closure follows a recent incident in Kinazi sector, Huye district, where an illegal mine collapsed, resulting in the deaths of six people. Officials in Huye district claim to have been unaware of the mine's existence, as it was established four years ago. As a result of investigations, ten individuals were arrested for their alleged involvement in the illicit mining operation.
In a broader context, the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board (RMB) has identified 109 areas across the country associated with illegal mining activities. The RMB has committed to evaluating the potential of these areas and demarcating them for proper licensing.
According to a report, mine accidents have claimed the lives of 429 individuals and caused injuries to 272 others over a five-year period. From July 2018 to 2022, a total of 337 mine accidents were recorded. Of these incidents, 252 occurred in mines owned by legally operating companies, while 85 accidents took place in sites owned by companies operating illegally.
The report further reveals that mine accidents resulted in the deaths of 60 individuals in 2018, 84 in 2019, 71 in 2020, 61 in both 2021 and 2022.
Currently, Rwanda hosts 95 companies holding 132 licenses for legal mining operations, including 20 large-scale, 71 medium-scale, and 41 small-scale mining licenses, as reported by the Rwanda Mines, Petroleum and Gas Board.
