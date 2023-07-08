Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on By Any Means Necessary Satellite Radio Broadcast on July 3, 2023 to Discuss the Constitutional Referendum in Mali
Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, is a frequent guest to the By Any Means Necessary radio broadcast emanating from Washington, D.C.
According to the promotional material for the program it says that: "In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, the editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss the recently approved constitutional referendum in Mali and what it means for the current government in power there, the security issues that suppressed turnout in the vote and how that affects the characterization of the referendum outside of Mali, and how economic and security issues continue to weigh heavily on the consciousness of voters in Mail as UN peacekeepers have withdrawn from the country."
To hear this broadcast just click on the following link: Continued US Weapons Flow to Ukraine Endangers The World (sputnikglobe.com)
