Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. July 2, 2023
Listen to the Sun. July 2, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear this podcast go the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 07/02 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the aftermath of the national elections in Sierra Leone where an opposition party has rejected the results; the Republic of Namibia has reported an upsurge in economic growth; the China-Africa Trade Exhibition has discussed enhancing cooperation between the two geopolitical regions; and the Russian Foreign Minister has said that the Ukraine government is not acting independently making negotiations futile.
In the second hour we look in detail at the rebellion in France which was sparked by the police killing of a 17-year-old North African youth.
Finally, we examine the African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) Elective Conference taking place over the weekend.
