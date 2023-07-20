ANC'S MBALULA: 'BRICS WILL REMAIN OPEN TO ENGAGEMENTS WITH ALL'
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News
Ndaedzo Nethonzhe | 20 July 2023 16:42
JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) has called for a new world order that promotes equality amongst all countries across the globe.
Delivering the closing address at the BRICS Political Parties Dialogue in Boksburg on Thursday, party secretary-general Fikile Mbalula said that the advancement of developing countries would be key in achieving this goal.
The dialogue, which brought political parties from at least 45 countries, sought to influence policy ahead of the BRICS heads of state summit to be held in August.
Political parties from mainly Africa, Asia and the global south agreed in a declaration that it would oppose unilateralism and dominance by certain countries.
Mbalula told delegates that BRICS nations should stand up against those that use economic weaknesses as way to gain global control.
"We meet here as agents of change. As President Ramaphosa pointed out recently, we are refusing to be beggars, we are refusing to be victims of unfair and unjust systems of global governance."
He said this position should not be seen as opposition to the West or any other country.
"As BRICS, we refuse to declare any country as our enemy. BRICS will remain open to engagements with all."
Other declarations by the political parties include respecting the sovereignty of other nations and promoting peace through dialogue.
