SOUTH AFRICA: UNITED DEMOCRATIC FRONT OUTLINES PLANS FOR ITS RE-ESTABLISHMENT
The movement was one of the organisations that played a significant role in the ending of apartheid before it was disbanded in 1991.
The United Democratic Front (UDF) hosted a media briefing in Houghton, Johannesburg on 20 July 2023 to outline its plans for the party as it celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. Picture: Gloria Motsoere/Eyewitness News
Gloria Motsoere | 20 July 2023 16:53
JOHANNESBURG - The once disbanded United Democratic Front (UDF) is set to be re-established as the organisation marks its 40-year anniversary.
The UDF briefed the media in Houghton, Johannesburg, where it outlined its plans to re-establish the organisation.
It said that in the coming weeks, it would host a series of events to help empower community organisations in the country.
The movement's Popo Molefe: "This is the commemoration of the UDF and the honouring of its legacy, it's not the establish of the political party. One would expect there would be a sense of panic when there is an announcement of mobilisation is made but this is not a political party."
