DPRK Battalions of Party Members Leave for Ryanggang Province
The Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea, which set it as an important revolutionary task for the prosperity and development of the state and the wellbeing of the people to bring about a drastic change in the countryside, called on the whole country to assist the rural construction in Ryanggang Province where the sacred place of the revolution is located and entrusted the honourable task to the Party members, the hardcore and vanguard fighters of the revolution.
Backed up by the loyalty and patriotism of all Party members to live up to the great trust and expectations of the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un, battalions of Party members were organized in the capital city of Pyongyang and other local areas.
Oath-taking meetings of commanding officers and members of the battalions were held from July 6 to 10.
They were attended by leading officials of Party and power organs in relevant areas, commanding officers and members of the battalions.
Reports were made, to be followed by oath-taking speeches.
The speakers expressed their pledge to make a report of victory to the Party Central Committee by transforming Ryanggang Province, full of ever-lasting assets of the revolution, into a paradise where people would enjoy every blessing, by giving full play to the bravery and mettle of the members of the WPK in major construction theatres to which the Party attaches great importance.
After the meetings, the battalions left for the spot.
Officials, Party members and working people in relevant areas gave them warm send-off.
2023-07-11
No comments:
Post a Comment