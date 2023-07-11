Visit to Kumsusan Palace of the Sun
All the people in the DPRK are cherishing the memory of President Kim Il Sung, the outstanding leader and the father of the nation who carved out a new history of socialist Korea prospering by dint of independence in politics, self-sustenance in the economy and self-reliance in national defence and demonstrated the dignity and might of the country all over the world, with deep yearning and reverence for him on the occasion of the 29th anniversary of his demise.
Kim Il Sung’s noble career and immortal exploits which will shine for all ages of the Korean nation and revolution serve as the eternal strength of the mighty DPRK and as the ever-victorious banner powerfully encouraging our Party and people who are speeding up the historic advance toward a new horizon of overall national prosperity under the leadership of the Party Central Committee.
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers’ Party of Korea and president of the State Affairs of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, visited the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun on the greatest national memorial day.
Accompanying him were Kim Tok Hun, Jo Yong Won and Choe Ryong Hae, members of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the WPK Central Committee, and other members of the central leadership body of the Party, leading officials of the Central Committee of the WPK and officials of armed forces organs, ministries and national agencies.
The Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, where President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il, the founder and builders of the great WPK and the DPRK and the sacred incarnations of socialist Korea, lie in state, was wrapped in the sublime atmosphere.
A flower basket from the respected Comrade Kim Jong Un was laid before the statues of President Kim Il Sung and Chairman Kim Jong Il.
Also placed before the statues were flower baskets in the names of the Central Committee of the WPK, the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, the Standing Committee of the Supreme People’s Assembly of the DPRK and the Cabinet of the DPRK.
Kim Jong Un paid high tribute to the statues of the President and the Chairman.
All the participants made a deep bow with best wishes for immortality of the President and the Chairman who laid an eternal foundation for the victorious advance and accomplishment of the cause of building a powerful socialist country, wisely leading our Party and people with the faith of Juche and steel-strong courage all their lives.
They made a firm pledge to fulfil their duty as the leading personnel of the revolution in the van of all-people advance for implementing the resolutions of the Eighth WPK Congress and plenary meetings of the Party Central Committee, full of optimism about sure victory and the redoubled fighting spirit under the leadership of Kim Jong Un and dynamically lead the innovative development of the DPRK.
KCNA
2023-07-08
