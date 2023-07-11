Farmers Move into New Houses in DPRK Jagang Province
Happy events of moving into new houses took place in rural villages in Jagang Province.
Modern houses have been wonderfully built as required by the new era in Unjong Vegetable Farm in Kanggye City, township farm in Tongsin County, Hangmu Vegetable Farm in Jonchon County, Tongsan Farm in Songgan County, Thaephyong Farm in Hyangsan County, township farm in Songwon County, Mundok Farm in Kophung County, Jungdok Farm in Junggang County and Unbong Farm in Jasong County.
House-moving ceremonies were held on the spots.
They were attended by officials of Party and power organs in the province, builders, officials of the units involved in the construction and agricultural workers to be provided with new houses.
Congratulatory speeches were made at the ceremonies.
House licences were given amid enthusiastic applause, to be followed by speeches.
Officials shared delight with the owners of new houses, presenting them with daily necessities.
