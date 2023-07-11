To Introduce Intelligent Medical Service System in the DPRK
The public health sector is making preparations for introducing an intelligent medical service system into preventive and curative institutions at provincial, city and county levels.
The Ministry of Public Health, in close cooperation with Kim Il Sung University, Kim Chaek University of Technology, Pyongyang University of Medical Sciences and other units, is actively promoting the preparations.
Based on a detailed identification of the environment and conditions of relevant institutions, it organized a technical workshop on the system through the videoconferencing in February this year. In April, scientists, technicians and medical workers concerned went to the spots to hold technical consultations on various problems arising in its introduction.
It introduced the system on a trial basis into Pyongyang Municipal General Hospital No. 2 and Moranbong District Hospital, and is now pushing ahead with the work to expand the success into preventive and curative institutions at all provincial, city and county levels as scheduled.
Officials in the public health sector across the country are positively turning out in the work to this end.
Sim Chol Yong
2023-07-09
