Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. June 25, 2023
Listen to the Sun. June 25, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To listen to the podcast of this program go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 06/25 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The episode features our PANW report with dispatches on the security situation in the Republic of Sudan and bordering states which are impacted by the internal military conflict; Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has attended an economic conference in France; an International African American Museum has been opened in Charleston, South Carolina, and the Russian special military operation in Ukraine continues with clashes in several areas on the frontline.
In the second hour we conclude our Black Music Month commemoration with a focus on the Motown Revue tour of the UK in 1964.
Finally, we listen to the closing plenary from the African National Congress Western Cape Provincial Conference held over the weekend in the Republic of South Africa. President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address.
No comments:
Post a Comment