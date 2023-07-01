Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. June 24, 2023
Listen to the Sat. June 24, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To listen to the podcast of this episode just click on the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 06/24 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the reversal of a purported armed mutiny by the Wagner Group in the Russian Federation; Tunisian prosecutors have blocked the release of an opposition figure; people in Sierra Leone have participated in a national presidential election; and Malians have voted on a draft constitution aimed at ending military rule.
In the second hour we look back on the 60th anniversary of the Detroit Walk to Freedom where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. delivered his first I Have a Dream speech.
Finally, we review various aspects of the history of African world music as part of our recognition of Black Music Month.
