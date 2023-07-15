Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. July 9, 2023
Listen to the Sun. July 9, 2023 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program just go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 07/09 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features a PANW report with dispatches on the response to the deployment of cluster munitions in the Pentagon proxy war in Ukraine; the fighting in the Republic of Sudan is having regional implications; Ethiopia is deliberating on the creation of another provincial state in the Horn of Africa nation; and the United Republic of Tanzania has announced investments in schools. In the second hour we look in detail at the security crisis in the Republic of Sudan.
Later we review a discussion on the status of the Republic of South Sudan after twelve years of independence.
Finally, from the Republic of South Africa, we hear a briefing from the African National Congress (ANC) Executive Committee during a session on the current state of the economy.
