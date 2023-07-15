Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. July 8, 2023
Listen to the Sat. July 8, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the entire podcast of this program, go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 07/08 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the status of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra, Ghana; both Sudan and South Sudan are facing internal problems as the humanitarian crisis worsens; Mozambique has been awarded a $600 million loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF); and demonstrations have occurred in the East African state of Kenya over the rise in the cost of living in urban areas.
In the second hour we look in detail at the recent Palestinian resistance against the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) invasion of the northern West Bank city of Jenin.
We then examine the problems associated with the United Nations Peacekeeping Missions in Africa.
Finally, we review the outcomes of the African National Congress (ANC) ruling party National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in the Republic of South Africa.
