Refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park Temporarily Closed
By News Ghana
July 8, 2023
Tourists visit the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in Accra, capital of Ghana, July 4, 2023. Ghana on Tuesday reopened the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, a major cultural heritage in the capital city of Accra to memorize the country's first president, in the hope of boosting tourism. The park, first opened in 1992, has just completed its refurbishment under the Ghanaian government's five-year project to boost tourism and hospitality as critical drivers of socio-economic development. (Photo by Seth/Xinhua)
The redeveloped Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park (KNMP) in Accra, Ghana, will undergo a temporary closure from midnight on Friday, July 7, 2023, until Tuesday, July 11, 2023.
The purpose of this closure is to facilitate the preparations for the park’s commercial operations.
Mr. Edward Quao, the Acting Director of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, issued a statement on July 7 to announce this development.
In the statement, he expressed apologies for any inconvenience caused and emphasized the park’s commitment to delivering an exceptional experience that surpasses the expectations of both the community and visitors.
The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, situated on the former polo grounds in Accra where Ghana’s independence was declared, houses the remains of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah and his wife, Fathia Nkrumah.
The park recently underwent refurbishment at a cost of $3.5 million.
