Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sat. July 1, 2023
Listen to the Sat. July 1, 2023 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 07/01 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the continuing rebellion in France where police shot dead a 17-year-old North African youth; the Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said his government is willing to assist in resolving the internal conflict in the Republic of Sudan; Botswana has recently signed a new agreement for the trade in diamond with the DeBeers corporation; and activists in Uganda are taking legal action over the TotalEnergies pipeline deal.
In the second hour we look in detail at the situation in France where over 1300 people have been arrested in the rebellion. We will also look at the escalating tensions in Palestine.
Finally, we review two recent addresses by Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley.
No comments:
Post a Comment