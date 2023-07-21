Sudan’s Kiir in Talks with SPLM-N over South Kordofan Attacks
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir (Getty)
July 20, 2023 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir is in talks with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) leaders following reports of resumption of hostilities in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states, an aide said.
The presidential advisor on national security, Tut Gatluak Manime told Sudan Tribune on Thursday that Kiir discussed with SPLM-N leaders prospects for peace and the need to cease military hostilities in the two areas and the whole of Sudan.
“The president has been engaging different leaders who participated and signed the Juba Peace agreement, including those who did not sign it to update them on his regional activities and his efforts to solicit their views on the comprehensive approach following his participation in the recent summit of the heads of state and government from countries sharing direct borders with Sudan”, he explained.
A supporter of the SPLM-N faction led by Abdel Aziz Adam Al-Hilu claimed they do not attack territories held by Sudan armed forces, but are trying to provide protection to areas under their control to avoid what happens in Darfur, where civilians and civil settlements as used shields by armed groups fighting each other.
“The SPLM-N is the people’s movement and it has the right and responsibilities to protect lives and properties of the people under its control. This is what is happening in South Kordofan and Blue Nile areas. As far as I know, the SPLA-N gallant forces do not carry out attacks. They don’t attack government-held territories, they are protecting our own legitimate territory”, the supporter who preferred anonymity owing to the sensitivity of the matter, told Sudan Tribune.
The SPLM-N and the Sudanese government had previously signed an agreement to halt hostilities, allowing humanitarian aid access to the region from Sudanese territory and enabling people’s movement to and from SPLM-controlled areas.
Since July 15, the SPLA-N led by al-Hilu resumed military operations in areas neighbouring the cities of Dilling and Kadugli, amid calls for cessation of hostilities.
On Wednesday, South Sudanese government expressed deep regret over the recent resumption of the SPLM-N attacks in the South Kordofan state of Sudan, raising concerns about potential repercussions on the stability of the region.
In an interview with Sudan Tribune, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation minister, Deng Dau Malek said he was dismayed over the renewed hostilities in the two areas, calling on “all parties concerned” to immediately halt military operations and focus on maintaining peace, security and stability of the region.
The SPLM-N, which has been fighting the government in the South Kordofan and the Blue Nile states, also known as Two Areas, since June 2011, split in 2017 into two factions, one is led by Abdel-Aziz al-Hilu and the other is led by Malik Agar.
The split within the rebel movement was a result of differences over a number of organisational matters as well as the position to adopt in the peace talks.
Al-Hilu who was the deputy chairman blamed the negotiating team led by Yasir Arman for ignoring the demand of the Nuba Mountains for self-determination.
However, during the last round of talks in February 2018, the government of Sudan and al-Hilu faction of SPLM-N failed to reach a cessation of hostilities agreement.
In 2020, the SPLM-N signed a Declaration of Principles (DoP) with the Sudanese government. The DoP affirmed the need to recognize and accommodate the different racial, ethnic, religious and cultural diversities in the country.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment