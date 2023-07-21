Turkey Aid Agency Delivers Humanitarian Aid to Sudan
An assortment of relief items delivered sent to war-hit Sudan (Getty)
July 19, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – A Turkish aid agency has shipped 15 containers of relief materials to Sudan, where conflict has displaced 3 million people.
In a statement extended to Sudan Tribune, the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) said food, hygiene products and blankets were sent by sea to the country.
“About 200,000 people will benefit from this aid,” partly reads the statement.
Sudan has been ravaged by clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) since April, while several cease-fire deals brokered by Saudi and U.S mediators between the warring rivals have failed to end the violence.
Last week, nearly 20,000 people were displaced by fighting in Sudan, the United Nations citing figures from the International Organization of Migration (IOM) said.
Overall, it said, more than 2.6 million people have been internally displaced since the start of the conflict between the rival military factions in Sudan on 15 April.
The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) said over 730,000 people have fled Sudan for neighbouring nations, amid warnings the conflict may spiral into a full-scale civil war.
(ST)
