African Union Demands Democratic Transition 'Roadmap' from Mali
By Al Mayadeen English
13 Apr 2024 19:36
The African Union has urged Mali to present a clear "roadmap" for the transition following the coup, emphasizing the importance of returning the country to democratic governance.
This comes after Mali's military junta suspension of political activities, earlier this week, raised "grave concerns", with the AU warning that such actions could impede the democratic process.
Malian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga, appointed by the military leaders after the 2020 coup, stated, on Thursday, that elections will be held once stability is achieved amid the country's security challenges.
Meanwhile, AU Chairman Moussa Faki Mahamat warned that suspending parties and political associations threatened to "hinder the implementation of an inclusive transition process in the country," stressing the organizations' "willingness to work with the transitional authorities and all Malian stakeholders to restore constitutional order, within the prescribed time frame, with a view to promoting lasting peace, stability and development in Mali."
The fight against terrorism in the Sahel region, says German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, is necessary.
After German forces withdrew from Mali after the end of the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission (MINUSMA) and the European Union Training Mission (EUTM)'s work in the country, Scholz called for the necessity to combat what he dubbed "terrorism" in the region.
A ceremony was held by Scholz and German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius to mark the end of Germany's armed forces in MINUSMA and EUTM.
The German government's press office cited Scholz as saying, "The stabilization of Mali and the entire region in the face of the terrorist threats remains a crucial task," adding that despite increasing challenges, cooperation with the Sahel countries is a must.
He continued to direct his speech toward the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States as he called for further cooperation.
During the ceremony, Scholz and Pistorius praised German military personnel for partaking in the missions and proceeded by paying tribute to killed soldiers.
