Russian Forces Pummel Ukrainian Army, Equipment in 133 Areas Over Past Day
Russian troops took better frontline positions in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported
© Alexey Konovalov/TASS
MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian forces inflicted casualties on Ukrainian troops and military hardware in 133 areas over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.
"Operational/tactical aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces destroyed the Ukrainian army’s ammunition and fuel depots, drone production and storage workshops and struck amassed enemy manpower and military equipment in 133 areas," the ministry said in a statement.
Russian forces repulse two Ukrainian counterattacks in Kupyansk area over past day
Russian forces improved their frontline positions and repulsed two Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Kupyansk area over the past day, the ministry reported.
"In the Kupyansk direction, Western Battlegroup units improved their forward edge positions and repulsed two counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 21st mechanized brigade near the settlement of Terny in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 30 personnel, 2 armored combat vehicles, a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, a US-made 155mm M198 howitzer and a 152mm Msta-B howitzer in the Kupyansk direction over the past 24 hours, it specified.
"In addition, a field ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army was destroyed," the ministry said.
Russian troops take better positions in Donetsk area over past day
Russian troops took better frontline positions in the Donetsk area over the past day, the ministry reported.
"In the Donetsk direction, Southern Battlegroup units gained more advantageous positions and inflicted damage by firepower on the personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 46th airmobile, 92nd air assault, 28th and 93rd mechanized brigades near the settlements of Andreyevka, Krasnogorovka, Kurdyumovka and Kleshcheyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. The enemy’s losses amounted to 630 personnel, an armored combat vehicle and 4 motor vehicles," the ministry said.
In counter-battery fire, Russian troops destroyed a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system and a Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery gun, a 152mm Akatsiya motorized artillery system, a US-made 105mm M119 artillery gun and a Nota electronic warfare station, it specified.
Russian forces repel eight Ukrainian counterattacks in Avdeyevka area over past day
Russian forces repelled eight Ukrainian army counterattacks in the Avdeyevka area over the past day, the ministry reported.
"In the Avdeyevka direction, Battlegroup Center units improved their tactical position in active operations and repelled eight counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army’s 25th airborne, 68th and 71st jaeger, 23rd, 24th and 115th mechanized brigades near the settlements of Novokalinovo, Semyonovka, Petrovskoye, Netailovo and Berdychi in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours amounted to more than 380 personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, 2 motor vehicles, a US-made 155mm Paladin self-propelled artillery system, a 122mm Gvozdika motorized artillery system and three 122mm D-30 howitzers, it specified.
Russian forces gain better ground in south Donetsk area over past day
Russian forces improved their frontline positions in the south Donetsk area where the Ukrainian army lost roughly 80 troops, a self-propelled artillery system and an electronic warfare station over the past day, the ministry reported.
"In the south Donetsk direction, Battlegroup East units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 58th motorized infantry brigade, 108th and 128th territorial defense brigades near the settlements of Lugovskoye in the Zaporozhye Region, Ugledar, Urozhainoye and Staromayorskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 80 personnel, 2 motor vehicles, a Grad multiple rocket launcher, a Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, a 152mm D-20 howitzer and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station in the south Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, it specified.
Ukraine’s army suffers 40 casualties in Kherson area over past day
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 40 troops in battles with Russian forces in the Kherson area over the past day, the ministry reported.
"In the Kherson direction, Dnepr Battlegroup units inflicted damage by firepower on formations of the Ukrainian army’s 117th mechanized brigade and 35th marine infantry brigade near the settlements of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region and Ivanovka in the Kherson Region. The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to 40 personnel, 5 motor vehicles and a US-made 155mm M777 howitzer," the ministry said.
Russian troops destroy four US-made decoy air targets over past day
Russian air defense forces destroyed four US-made decoy air targets over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Over the past 24 hours, air defense capabilities shot down four US-made MALD air-launched decoy targets and two rockets of the HIMARS and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems," the ministry said.
Russian air defenses down six Storm Shadow cruise missiles over past day
Russian air defense forces shot down six Storm Shadow cruise missiles and two HARM anti-radar missiles over the past day, the ministry reported.
"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down 155 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, six UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles and two US-made HARM anti-radiation missiles," the ministry said.
In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 583 Ukrainian warplanes, 270 helicopters, 21,292 unmanned aerial vehicles, 502 surface-to-air missile systems, 15,793 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,267 multiple rocket launchers, 8,928 field artillery guns and mortars and 21,063 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, it specified.
