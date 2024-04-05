ANC STATEMENT ON THE RESIGNATION OF COMRADE NOSIVIWE MAPISA-NQAKULA
3 April 2024
The African National Congress (ANC) can confirm that Comrade Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation letter has been officially received by the Office of the Secretary General of the ANC, Comrade Fikile Mbalula.
In her resignation, Comrade Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula highlighted her intention to protect the reputation of our organization, the African National Congress, after dedicating more than 30 years of service.
We value her commitment to maintaining the image of our organization, as it reflects our principles of organizational renewal that promote proactive responsibility-taking among members, rather than waiting for instructions to step aside.
Comrade Lechesa Tsenoli will continue in his role as the Acting Speaker. Should there be any other changes these will be communicated in due course.
ISSUED BY THE AFRICAN NATIONAL CONGRESS
Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri
NATIONAL SPOKESPERSON
MEDIA ENQUIRIES CAN BE DIRECTED TO:
Martina Della Togna
NATIONAL COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER
082 355 3645
Mothusi Shupinyane Ka Ndaba
MEDIA LIAISON OFFICER
084 498 0105
No comments:
Post a Comment