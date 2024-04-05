SACP Welcomes the Resignation of the National Assembly Speaker
Wednesday, 3 April 2024: The South African Communist Party (SACP) welcomes the statement of resignation by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, on Wednesday, 3 April 2024.
Her resignation is correctly sensitive to the comprehensive spirit, viewed purposively, of the “step aside” resolutions adopted by the African National Congress (ANC), with the support of SACP and other ANC-led Alliance partners, as well as most South Africans.
In her resignation statement, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula emphasised the critical importance of maintaining the integrity and sanctity of our Parliament. As an organ of the state tasked with law-making, Parliament also plays a vital role in holding the executive accountable. Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula stated that she cannot continue serving as the Speaker of the National Assembly in light of the highly publicised allegations against her. She expressed her intention to address these allegations in an appropriate forum and therefore believes it is best for her to step down.
