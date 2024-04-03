Axis of Resistance Leaders Speak Ahead of Al-Quds Day
By Al Mayadeen English
3 Apr 2024 20:45
The leaders of the Axis of Resistance speak during al-Quds Platform to underline their support for Palestine and the Palestinian Resistance in light of the paramount criminality that the Palestinian people are coming under.
The unfolding events in occupied Palestine and the region as a whole is a "flood of the free", Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said, alluding to the Resistance's Operation al-Aqsa Flood and hoping that the flood in question grows with time.
Speaking during the al-Quds Platform Day, a prelude to al-Quds Day, which is commemorated on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, Sayyed Nasrallah underlined that "The enemy does not obey any UN Security Council resolutions nor does it heed to the demands being made by the international community and it disregards international law."
This year's al-Quds Day is of paramount importance due to the circumstances surrounding its commemoration, namely the brutal Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip ongoing since October with Israeli impunity.
He went on to underline the necessity of steadfastness and perseverance with the acknowledgment that victory is coming," he stressed.
"Some are focusing on the amount of sacrifices made and ignoring the extent of the accomplishments of the Resistance, all in service of the enemy," the Hezbollah leader said. "The [2006] July War foiled the plan for a new Middle East, and with that the scheme for 'Greater Israel'."
He went on to underline that "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood put the Israeli regime on the brink of collapse and brought its demise. Signs of that will begin showing with time."
"We must work on emerging from this battle victorious, and we must deal a mighty blow to the enemy and all of its backers," Sayyed Nasrallah concluded.
Palestine at the forefront of the battle: Al-Houthi
Yemen is working on developing its missile capabilities to provide further support for the Palestinian people, Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi said.
Al-Houthi underlined that "the US has become a full accomplice in the crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian people."
"The Palestinian cause is distinguished by its clarity and righteousness, but no parties have acted in a bid to stop this injustice against the Palestinian people and restore their rights," al-Houthi stressed.
Sayyed Al-Houthi stressed that "the only successful option in confronting the enemy is armed Resistance, which has proven its effectiveness in Lebanon and Gaza."
"The occupation has been unable to achieve any of its goals in Gaza, or even manage to prop up any image of victory after six months of aggression but has instead perpetuated a hideous image of criminality," he said.
"It is the duty of the Islamic and Arabic worlds and in the interest of its national security to move to support the Palestinian people by all means," the Yemeni leader stressed, explaining that "the Palestinian people are fighting the battle on behalf of the entire Islamic World."
"We will spare no effort in supporting the Palestinian people, who have presented a legend of steadfastness unrivaled in history," he added.
Israeli occupation helpless: Raisi
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that "the historic operations carried out by the Palestinians have rendered the criminal occupation army helpless."
"It has become clear to everyone today that this entity is weaker than a cobweb," Raisi said.
The Iranian president noted that "human rights advocates in the West have remained silent while participating with America's leadership in committing crimes whether openly or covertly," noting that "the world will not return to what it was before," and that "no one can repair the face of the Zionist entity that was defeated in Operation al-Aqsa flood."
"This entity is closer today than ever before to internal collapse," Raisi said, noting that "the demonstrations in the region and the world have essentially formed a media siege on it," Raisi added.
The Iranian president addressed the terrorist attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus, emphasizing that it "will not remain unanswered" and that it "is the epitome of the failure and loss of this entity."
Operation recalibrated balance of power: Haniyeh
Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the Hamas political bureau, said: "A l-Quds is living a historic moment today after Operation al-Aqsa Flood sent hope about the inevitability of its victory and liberation."
Haniyeh stressed that al-Aqsa Flood was a "strategic blow that restored the conflict to its natural course" and exposed the truth about those seeking to hide behind the facade of false peace.
"The resistance continues to stand firm in the battlefront and on all axes of the battle," saying: "The patient, struggling Palestinian people deserve all the components of the Islamic and Arab worlds to be on par with the level of sacrifices they are making."
Haniyeh also stressed that in this battle "all the illusions that the enemy created for itself, its army, and its capabilities have been dissipated," explaining that "the aggression against our people would not have continued and reached this level of brutality without the Americans providing cover for it and directly participating in the aggression."
The head of Hamas' political bureau praised "the efforts made by our people to support Gaza," calling them the "backbone" of the struggle.
Haniyeh also addressed the Resistance factions, saying: "We have seen the greatest act of unity of the battlefronts from Palestine to Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq with support from Iran."
He saw that what South Africa did was "pivotal; to start prosecuting the leaders of this entity for their crimes in Gaza and garner justice" while calling at the same time for "escalating and intensifying activities and putting pressure on governments to side with the Palestinian cause."
"We are committed to our demands, which are a permanent ceasefire, a complete withdrawal from Gaza, the full return of the displaced, and the lifting of the siege,"
Haniyeh concluded his speech by saluting the fronts of the Resistance Axis that are ablaze along the line of confrontation with the enemy as the people who are brotherly to Palestine stand unwavering by their unjustly treated brethren.
Resistance amidst battle: Nakhaleh
The people of Gaza are endowed with legendary steadfastness in the face of the powers of evil that are the Israeli occupation regime and its backer, the United States, and their allies, Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhaleh said.
"We have come to discover that our Arab and Muslim brothers cannot even offer a glass of water to the thirsty," he stressed. He requested that the Arabs and Muslims "treat us as they treat Israel, as all that Israel needs is provided by the same states that are preventing us from getting anything."
"We must adhere to the unity of the Resistance in the face of the Zionist plots being woven to dismantle the region," al-Nakhaleh added.
"The Battle of al-Aqsa Flood showed who was an ally and who was a foe," al-Nakhaleh underlined, saying, "We are still in the midst of battle, and we must all do everything we can to support Palestine."
The PIJ chief also praised Iran's support for the Resistance and its people, as well as its efforts to bolster the resistance and support it, saying: "We commend the historical role of the Islamic Republic of Iran in supporting the resistance."
Al-Nakhaleh stressed at the end of his speech that al-Quds Day should be "a station where we strengthen the unity of our people, our fighters, and the unity of our goals," stressing that "Gaza's people and Resistance will remain steadfast [...] it will always be stand firm."
Al-Aqsa Flood brought cause back to the limelight: Amiri
Iraqi Badr Organization Secretary-General Hadi al-Amiri saw that al-Aqsa Flood was a pivotal moment for the Palestinian cause, as it brought it back to the limelight although the tyrannical states wanted to completely erase it.
"The Resistance pushed the Israeli occupation down a slope of defeats, as admitted by those underlining that Israel is facing existential threats," al-Amiri underlined.
"Al-Aqsa Flood was torrential, and it exposed the normalizing states while also clearly highlighting the rejection of this entity that has become a symbol of criminality and degeneracy," the top Iraqi Resistance official stressed.
It has not become clear to the entire world, he added, that the United States and the collective West are standing behind the Israeli occupation and backing all of its criminality.
"We must reconsider the unjust international system ruling the world today," al-Amiri said. "The Resistance is still steadfast, and it is managing the battle wisely and professionally [...] even the Americans acknowledged that the goal of eradicating Hamas was pure fantasy."
"The Resistance front is now expanding, and its Axis is refusing to leave Palestine alone. Not even the most major of powers can prevent our honest men from performing their sacred duty," the Iraqi top leader added.
The situation in Gaza is part of a criminal plot that revealed the truth about the United States and the West," he stressed. "Iraq's stance is unwavering and opposes all forms of occupation."
Resistance fronts united: al-Kaabi
The Iraqi and Lebanese Resistance and Yemen will stand with the Palestinian Resistance until the very end, Iraqi al-Nujabaa movement leader Sheikh Akram al-Kaabi said.
Al-Kaabi underlined that the United States sent more than 30,000 tons of aid to the Israeli occupation, making it a "culprit in its horrendous crimes."
"The Resistance has thus far only used little of its strength," al-Kaabi said, addressing the Israeli occupation and the United States.
