Islamic Resistance in Iraq Strikes the Israeli 'Ramat David' Air Base
By Al Mayadeen English
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq persists with its operations in retaliation for the ongoing Israeli massacres in the Gaza Strip, launching a drone attack on the Israeli 'Ramat David' air base.
On Thursday at dawn, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced that its resistance fighters targeted the occupation air base "Ramat David" in occupied Haifa using drones.
The Islamic Resistance stated briefly that its fighters targeted the Zionist air base of "Ramat David" using drones, emphasizing their commitment to continue destroying enemy strongholds.
The resistance confirmed that the operation is a continuation of its approach to resisting the occupation, supporting the people of Gaza, and responding to the massacres committed by the Israeli occupation against Palestinian civilians, including children, women, and the elderly.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq declared on Wednesday at dawn that its Resistance fighters targeted the occupied Haifa Airport at dawn using drones.
In a brief statement, the Islamic Resistance said that its fighters targeted the occupation airport in Haifa, stressing that it would continue to “destroy the enemy’s strongholds.”
The Resistance further stated that the operation is "part of the second phase of operations against the occupation, aimed at supporting our people in Gaza and retaliation for the Zionist massacres perpetrated against defenseless Palestinian civilians."
