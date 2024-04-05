Ekurhuleni Has 6 Days to Elect New Mayor or Risk Being Placed Under Administration
This comes after the metro's previous mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana was ousted through a motion of no confidence last week, meaning the executive committee must be disbanded.
A sitting of the Ekurhuleni council on 28 March 2024. Picture: Alpha Ramushwana/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - The City of Ekurhuleni has six days to elect an executive mayor or it could be placed under administration.
While the city was meant to elect a new mayor on Thursday, the council meeting was postponed at the last minute with no date of when it would be convened.
Gauteng COGTA MEC Mzi Khumalo says a city cannot function without a mayor because this means the executive committee must be disbanded.
Khumalo said action would be taken against the municipality if a new mayor is not appointed by next Thursday.
"My encouragement to them is that to avoid this action, you've got another seven days to convene a council meeting and elect an executive mayor. Please do that."
