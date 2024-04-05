Gaza's Resistance Heralds 'Israel's' Demise: Sayyed al-Houthi
By Al Mayadeen English
The Ansar Allah leader says the al-Quds Platform Day is an occasion aimed at raising awareness and reviving the sense of responsibility toward the non-negotiable Palestinian cause.
The leader of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, said that the Israeli occupation "for half a year, has been committing genocide against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip."
In a televised speech on the occasion of the al-Quds Platform Day, Sayyed al-Houthi said that the Israeli occupation "seeks to turn the Gaza Strip into an uninhabitable area through comprehensive destruction."
He emphasized that "what the Israeli enemy did in the al-Shifa Medical Complex is one of the worst crimes of genocide, and one of the most atrocious," pointing out that providing scarce aid is a means to kill Palestinians.
The United States and the West complicit in Israeli aggression
Regarding the American and Western roles in the ongoing battle, Sayyed al-Houthi pointed to "the tolerant stance of the governments to which foreign relief workers belong, who were targeted by the Israeli occupation."
He spoke of American involvement in "genocidal crimes in various forms, with weapons, experts, and information," noting that "Americans continue to support the Israeli enemy and share with it the criminal tendency to exterminate the Palestinian people."
This week, he added, "The Americans announced sending new shipments of weapons and American equipment to support the Israeli enemy with billions of dollars."
Sayyed al-Houthi indicated that "clearing entire residential neighborhoods and killing civilian residents are done using the latest weapons from America's inventory."
The Yemeni leader said that US media confirmed that "Israel" received American military aid, the largest since World War II," adding that these "announced deals represent only a small part of what America provides to the criminal Israeli enemy."
Touching on the situation on the battlefield in Gaza, Sayyed al-Houthi confirmed that al-Qassam Brigades, along with other Palestinian Resistance factions, inflicted heavy losses on the Israeli occupation forces in all combat axes, emphasizing that rocket barrages launched by al-Quds Brigades "surprised the Israeli enemy and reinforced the despair within its army."
He stressed that the steadfastness and resilience of the Resistance fighters in Gaza in extremely difficult circumstances is in itself a failure and defeat for the enemy and heralds a new stage in which "the Israeli enemy is heading towards demise."
Regarding the supporting fronts for the Palestinian people, the Ansar Allah leader pointed to Hezbollah's continued effective operations against the Israeli occupation forces and to the Iraqi Resistance's re-escalation of its operations against Israeli targets in occupied Palestine.
In the same context, Sayyed al-Houthi affirmed the continuation of the Yemeni military operations in the Red and the Arabian seas, as well as the Indian Ocean in support of the Palestinian people and Resistance. He also spoke of the continued attacks against Israeli targets in occupied Umm al-Rashrash ("Eilat"), southern occupied Palestine.
Sayyed al-Houthi highlighted that the total number of operations launched by the Yemeni Armed Forces during just one month reached 34, adding that they were carried out using 125 ballistic missiles, drones, and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).
He mentioned that the total number of targeted ships reached 90, amid American and British acknowledgment of their total failure to stop the Yemeni operations.
Sayyed al-Houthi confirmed that the continuation of the American-British aggression on Yemen comes in "support for the Israeli enemy and protection for its crimes in the Gaza Strip," noting that the joint attacks during three months, reached 424 airstrikes and naval bombardments and resulted in 37 martyrs and 30 wounded.
Al-Quds Platform Day; an occasion to raise awareness
The Ansar Allah leader highlighted that the importance of the al-Quds Platform Day becomes more evident amid the current developments and the brutal and savage Israeli aggression and heinous crimes against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.
He said that the al-Quds Platform Day is an occasion aimed at raising awareness among the nation and reviving the sense of responsibility toward the non-negotiable Palestinian cause.
He made it clear that the Israeli occupation entity is the enemy of the entire nation, pointing out that "were it not for the resistance of the Palestinian people and the resistance in Lebanon, the situation of other Arab countries, especially those neighboring Palestine, would have been different."
Sayyed al-Houthi emphasized that the Islamic nation needs to be reminded of its religious responsibility toward the Palestinian cause amid continued attempts to distract it from it.
He added that "the Palestinian cause has been omitted from educational curricula, religious discourse, educational and awareness activities," even though "the Palestinian cause has reasserted itself anew through the efforts and sacrifices of the Palestinian people and their Resistance fighters."
The Yemeni leader accused some Arab regimes of attempting to defame the Palestinian stance and portray it as if it were provoking instability for the benefit of Iran.
He added that these attempts fall within the intensive campaigns to divert the animosity from the real enemy of the nation, "Israel", under sectarian incitement.
Elsewhere, Sayyed al-Houthi expressed regret that some Arab regimes have reached the point of spectating the starvation of the Palestinian people while providing weapons and aid to the Israeli occupation.
