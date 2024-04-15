Empowering Sudanese Women: A Call for Peace and Justice
Participants at the solidarity conference with Sudanese women held in Nairobi on November 23-24, 2023
April 14, 2023 (KHARTOUM) – Feminist groups and organizations in Sudan are proposing that a national conference be held to address the impact of war on women and draw global attention to the human rights violations they face.
This initiative comes as the European Union (EU) seeks women’s perspectives on the conflict.
In late March, the EU representative, Dr. Amina Al-Rasheed, held separate meetings with representatives from Darfur organizations, the “Women Against Injustice” campaign, and “Allies against Violence and Humanitarian Violations.”
These discussions aimed to understand women’s experiences and their recommendations for ending the year-long war.
During the meeting, however, Dr. Al-Rasheed emphasized the EU’s commitment to supporting Sudan’s political transition and achieving lasting peace.
She explained the EU’s focus on fostering dialogue between political and civil groups to fulfill the goals of the December revolution and establish a civilian government.
Notably, Dr. Al-Rasheed clarified that the EU has not provided any financial aid during the conflict.
Following these meetings, Dr. Al-Rasheed endorsed the proposal for a comprehensive feminist conference. This platform would ensure geographical and cultural inclusivity, giving voice to the humanitarian violations women have endured. Ultimately, the conference aims to advocate for an end to the war and the establishment of peace.
Additionally, Dr. Al-Rasheed commended the idea of creating a dedicated feminist platform to highlight Sudanese women’s issues.
Women’s groups presented their initial recommendations to the EU delegate, including; an immediate ceasefire; opening safe corridors for humanitarian aid delivery; coordination among women’s groups to amplify their collective voice; protection for women’s rights defenders and aid workers in conflict zones as well as women’s inclusion in peacemaking efforts and decision-making roles.
Beyond the conference, however, women groups proposed establishing a “feminist platform” to champion their agenda, arguing that this platform would serve as a central point for collecting testimonies of violence against women, with a specific focus on sexual violence and forced displacement.
Also proposed were capacity-building training programs seen as key in empowering women to network and effectively advocate for their rights.
The groups are also calling for a strong feminist movement that pushes for an end to the war, promotes peacebuilding, facilitates collaboration between women’s organizations and the EU, and ensures women’s participation in humanitarian aid distribution.
In addition, the women’s groups are emphasizing the need to empower young women and encourage their active involvement in feminist movements.
Meanwhile the EU Representative also acknowledged the international community’s insufficient response to the crisis in Sudan, particularly regarding funding and aid, while emphasizing that the current level of support doesn’t match the severity of the devastation caused by the war.
The conflict in Sudan is having a devastating impact on the people of Sudan, particularly women and girls, United Nations said on the eve of the day when violence broke out in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum in mid-April last year.
According to the UN, 53 per cent of internally displaced are women and girls, and there is a growing risk that the violence will soon create the world’s largest hunger crisis.
