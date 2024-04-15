RSF Leader Expresses Readiness for Ceasefire, Peace Negotiations
Mohamed Hamdan Daglo aka Hemetti (Photo)
April 15, 2024 (KHARTOUM) – The commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), Mohamed Hamdan Daglo “Hemeti” has declared his forces’ readiness for a nationwide ceasefire and comprehensive peace negotiations.
In a pre-recorded speech marking the one-year anniversary of Sudan’s war, Hemeti emphasized their commitment to ending the war and establishing a civilian government.
He stressed the RSF’s peaceful intentions, highlighting their control of Darfur, Al-Jazeera, most of Khartoum State, and parts of Kordofan and White Nile.
Despite this dominance, however, the RSF leader expressed willingness for a ceasefire to allow humanitarian aid delivery and initiate serious political talks.
“Our goal is a comprehensive political solution leading to a civilian government that guides the country towards democratic transition and lasting peace,” Hemeti stated.
He maintained a firm stance regarding self-defense against “elements of the defunct regime within the army, intelligence service, and armed movements aligned with enemies of change.”
The RSF leader also emphasized the need for a singular, professional Sudanese national army free from political influence and reflecting diversity in leadership and composition.
He reiterated his call for negotiation to address the war’s root causes, rectify grievances, and achieve a peaceful democratic transition, emphasizing the RSF’s consistent opposition to war and their unwavering commitment to democratic transition and civilian governance.
The commander outlined the war’s devastating consequences, including the destruction of Khartoum and other areas, mass displacement, a humanitarian crisis, and widespread human rights violations.
He further warned of the war’s potential expansion within Africa, posing a threat to international peace and security.
Hemeti provided details of the RSF’s military actions, claiming they halted the army’s advance in Omdurman and defeated them and allied movements in Sennar and Al-Jazeera states. He boasted of capturing 118 combat vehicles from these forces.
Casting blame on others, Hemeti stated, “While we sought peace in Jeddah, Kampala, and Manama, the army leadership, in coordination with old regime elements, was preparing for war by attacking our forces in Omdurman.”
He accused the previous regime and elements within the Sudanese army, led by General Burhan, of initiating the war by attacking the RSF on this very day last year. He called for an international investigation by the United Nations and African Union to determine who ignited the war and who perpetuates it.
(ST)
