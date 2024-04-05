From Southeast Asia to Africa Protestors Commemorate al-Quds Day
By Al Mayadeen English
5 Apr 2024 17:53
Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Yemen, Oman, Bahrain, Pakistan, Malaysia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Nigeria all witness large protests in support of the Palestinian people on Friday.
Under the collective banner of "The Flood of The Free", masses gathered from around the world to mark al-Quds Day on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan.
Protestors gathered in Yemen, and Palestinian refugee camps in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Oman, Bahrain, Iran, Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Kashmir, and Nigeria, calling for the cessation of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.
Commemorating al-Quds across nations
Yemen
Yemenis, on al-Quds Day, underlined that they were committed to the Palestinian cause despite all the hardship and in light of the injustice they face.
"We renew our pledge of allegiance to God, his messenger, and our blessed leadership in our commitment to the support of the Palestinian people," a statement issued by the organizers of the million-man demonstrations taking place in Yemen to commemorate al-Quds Day.
The Yemeni people stressed that they were prepared to "implement the directions of the wise leadership when it comes to any action they take to stand in the face of the enemies of humanity."
"We stress that the Palestinian cause is our and the Ummah's principal cause. The Ummah must protect sanctities and take action to liberate them," it said. "No regime in any Islamic country can explain their inaction or failure to play their respective role in the liberation of Palestine and in supporting the Palestinian people."
"The battle for the liberation of al-Quds is not solely the obligation of the Palestinian people; it is the responsibility of the Ummah as a whole," the statement read.
Million-man marches were recorded in the Capital Sanaa and Saada where Yemenis responded to the calls of the Ansar Allah leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi.
Syria
The Permanent Committee for al-Quds Day organized a commemorative event in the Yarmouk refugee camp in the Syrian capital of Damascus. Several leaders of Resistance factions and parties in Syria, as well as diplomatic delegations and clerics, attended the event, which included addresses from key figures and a band march.
Lebanon
In Lebanon, protestors in Saida came out to protest the Israeli crimes against the Palestinian people, reaffirming their support for the Resistance in Lebanon and Palestine.
Demonstrators held banners that read: "From the South to Gaza we are united in Resistance and martyrdom, Gaza victory al-Quds in its blessed flood, Al-Aqsa Flood brought down the Zionist illusion."
A massive gathering is also being held in the Southern Suburb of Beirut, in the Sayyed al-Shuhada Complex, where Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon - Hezbollah will be speaking. A military parade was organized during the event, in which a marching band and Resistance fighters carrying the flags of Lebanon, Palestine, and Hezbollah marched amid thousands of people who congregated in the complex.
Jordan
In Jordan, protestors besieged the Israeli Embassy once again, in the capital Amman, under a protest titled "Friday of Anger". They called for the Wadi Araba Treaty between the Israeli occupation and the Kingdom of Jordan to be terminated, a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to besieged Palestinians.
Bahrain
Bahrainians took to the streets of their capital city, Manama, as well as Diraz where they gathered in the Imam al-Sadeq Mosque. Demonstrators chanted against the Israeli aggression, demanding the nullification of the normalization treaty between their government and the Israeli regime.
Oman
In the nearby Sultanate of Oman, protestors gathered in front of the United States Embassy in Masqat, denouncing the US's support of the Israeli regime.
Iran
In Iran, people took to the streets in a show of solidarity with Gaza and to condemn "Israel's" crimes in Palestine.
According to General Ramadan Sharif, the spokesperson of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), pro-Palestine rallies will be held in more than 2,000 locations across the country.
During the rally in Tehran, a funeral for the Iranian advisors martyred in the Israeli airstrike targeting the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus was also held.
In a brief speech, General Sharif revealed this year's slogan for the march: "Quds Day, from al-Aqsa Flood to the Flood of the Free."
Several senior generals and officials also attended the marches, including the IRGC Quds Force commander Brigadier General Ismail Qaani and Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani, as well as the Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement Ziyad al-Nakhalah and the chief of staff of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) Abu Fadak al-Mohammadawi.
Pakistan, Kashmir
Several provinces in Pakistan witnessed large marches commemorating al-Quds Day, while Muslims in Kashmir held a protest in support of Gaza.
Indonesia
Indonesia saw several popular events organized by political parties in the country. protestors.
Malaysia
In Malaysia, the flags of the Palestinian Resistance factions and the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) were raised by demonstrators in the capital Kuala Lumpur. In the Southeast Asian country, Malaysians commemorated al-Quds Day, denouncing "Israel's" killing of thousands of children in the Gaza Strip.
Nigeria
The Nigerian city of Bauchi also saw protests in support of Palestine and in denunciation of the Israeli aggression.
No comments:
Post a Comment