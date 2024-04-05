Iran Response to Consulate Attack Definitely Coming: Sayyed Nasrallah
By Al Mayadeen English
5 Apr 2024 19:19
Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah spoke on the occasion of Al-Quds Day, discussing multiple topics such as the ongoing war on Gaza, and the recent Israeli attack on Iran's consulate.
Al-Quds Day, the day dedicated to expressing solidarity with occupied Palestine and commemorated on the last day of the holy month of Ramadan "represents our commitment, our position, our resistance, and our high hopes" for liberation, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Friday.
Sayyed Nasrallah addressed the Israeli aggression on the Iranian consulate in Syria, stressing that "the martyrs of the recent Israeli aggression on Damascus are of historical value for us."
"The martyrdom of these dear ones is a great matter for us, especially Brigadier-General Zahedi for his great offerings to the Resistance in Lebanon over many years," adding that "this incident is a turning point."
"[Iranian leader] Imam Khomeini's decisive declaration of standing by the Palestinian cause was one of the main reasons for the wars that Iran has been subjected to," Sayyed Nasrallah said, linking the attack on Iran's consulate to the latter support for the Palestinian cause.
He pointed out that "The Americans strongly desire direct negotiations with the Iranians, but Iran has so far refused direct negotiations," adding, "Iran does not negotiate on regional issues with the Americans.'"
He added, "We hear about the nonsense that everything happening in the region is an American-Iranian charade," explaining there were many parties "who are unable to accept that Israel is defeated in the region, and they are unable to understand that."
Partnership with Iran honorable
"Iran is offering its high-ranking leaders as martyrs, and Tehran's position is decisive and is being cemented with the blood of its martyrs," Sayyed Nasrallah said. "Iran has been a supporter of everyone who resists this entity since 1979, and its support has changed many equations."
"If Iran wanted to change its position, it would have done so decades ago," he added. "All the resistance fighters who rely on Iran should be confident that Iran will not abandon the oppressed nor will it abandon its allies."
Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that "for every honorable resistance fighter, friendship with Iran is an honorable act of humanity and dignity, and those who should be ashamed are those who normalize relations with Israel."
"Be ashamed of your amiability with the United States, which is responsible for the crimes and wars in the region," he continued. "The relationship with Iran, which extends a helping hand to restore land and sovereignty, is based on the simplest of principles, which is the relationship of loyalty."
"There is no doubt that [Operation] al-Aqsa Flood is a historical juncture in our region, and it drastically changed the regional status quo, whether for allies or foes," the Hezbollah chief underlined. "We are before an event that has jeopardized Israel's survival and exposed its fragility."
A war of lunatics
Sayyed Nasrallah described the war on Gaza as a war "of those who have lost their minds, a war of butchers and criminals." He said that six months after the war, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Security Minister Yoav Gallant, and others in "Israel" were still "out of their minds."
"What the enemy is practicing in terms of killing and starvation in Gaza is in order to pressure and intimidate because it has no horizon in the field or in the negotiations," Nasrallah said. "After six months, Netanyahu is still unable to eliminate Hamas and the resistance in Gaza and to return the prisoners."
He noted that opinion polls in the northern settlements say that 80% do not want to return to the north, stressing that "this will deal a major blow to the idea of settlement."
Sayyed Nasrallah said, "Netanyahu has no wiggle room to solve his internal crises, and the loss of international standing is one of the repercussions of the al-Aqsa Flood."
"The inability [of the enemies] to close the fronts of Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq is an achievement in itself," the Resistance leader stressed. "The occupation has problems in the north, the economy, and in Eilat, and when the war stops, there will be accountability."
Netanyahu and his coalition have no choice but to stop the war," he added. "This is a loss for them in itself."
"We are fighting with a vision of victory despite the sacrifices," he continued, adding, "The important thing is to stand firm and steadfast in Gaza, the West Bank, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq. This is a battle in which we are going to emerge victorious."
The Secretary-General of Hezbollah affirmed that "this is a battle in which the Axis of Resistance is going to reign victorious."
Iran to respond to consulate bombing
Sayyed Nasrallah also noted that the issue of the Iranian consulate is a turning point in the events that have taken place since October 7, stressing: "Remain certain that the Iranian response to the [bombing] of the Iranian consulate is coming without a doubt."
The Israelis "are on high alert, and they are petrified of the Iranian response," the Hezbollah leader said. "Part of the battle is a matter of attrition of the enemy materialistically and in terms of morale."
"The Israelis are on alert and afraid of the Iranian response, and this is part of the battle of attrition of the enemy morally and financially," he added.
"Everyone must prepare themselves, arrange their affairs, and be cautious about how things could go, and be ready for any possibility," stressing that "the blunder that Netanyahu committed at the consulate will open a door for providing relief for the Palestinian Resistance."
The resistance in Lebanon does not fear war
Sayyed Nasrallah saluted the resistance fighters on the Lebanese front, stressing that they were "at the highest level of readiness, morale is high, and the momentum is great."
"The achievements of this battle, of which the South Lebanon front is a part, will benefit all of Lebanon," Sayyed Nasrallah said, noting that it would bless its sovereignty on land, in the sea, and in the air.
"Lebanon is in a position of strength, and we regret that there are those who are threatening war and setting dates for it," he added. The Secretary-General of Hezbollah also affirmed that "the Resistance in Lebanon does not fear war, and it is fully prepared for any confrontation [...] we have not yet used our main weapons thus far."
"If they want war, we welcome them with open arms," Sayyed Nasrallah said. "The enemy knows what war with Lebanon means."
He added, "We are in the midst of a battle in South Lebanon in which we are offering the best of our youth. It is a battle based on jihadist ethics and loyalty, and we will not hesitate."
Nasrallah concluded by saying, "We will continue the battle until the resistance and Gaza emerge victorious."
