Higher Education Department Set Up Operations Centers at Majuba TVET College
The centre seeks to respond to students' concerns. Officials from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme have come on board to assist students.
FILE: Minister of Higher Education, Science, and Innovation, Blade Nzimande, briefing the media on 30 June 2021. Picture: Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG - The Higher Education Department has set up an operations center at the Majuba TVET College to respond to student concerns, including not being able to enrol due to capacity constraints.
This follows a meeting between Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande and the institution's student representative council last week.
The department plans to conclude its work on Friday.
"The minister may decide to dispatch the team to other campuses or in other provinces should the need arise," said spokesperson Veli Mbele.
