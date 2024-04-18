Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Tues. April 16, 2024
Listen to the Tues. April 16, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the entire podcast of this program go to this link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 04/16 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the impact of the Iranian missile attacks on the State of Israel; in the United States there have been demonstrations which block bridges in solidarity with Palestine; Zimbabwe has introduced a new currency; and the humanitarian crisis in the Republic of Sudan is worsening after more than a year of civil war between the two factions within the military.
In the second hour we pay tribute to African American poet and public intellectual Langston Hughes.
Finally, we provide more analysis on the situation in West Asia.
