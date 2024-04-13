Iran's Truthful Promise: 400-500 Missiles, Drones Launched at 'Israel'
By Al Mayadeen English
14 Apr 2024 01:17
US-based news agencies have circulated the statements of senior US officials on the ongoing Iranian strikes.
The first batch of Iranian ballistic missiles has been launched toward Israeli occupation targets in occupied territories, the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) reported post-midnight on Sunday.
On its part, the US-based ABC said that it believes that there will be anywhere near 400 to 500 drones and missiles launched from Iraq, Syria, South Lebanon, and Yemen, however, the bulk of these weapons will be fired from Iran.
Later, the news agency said, citing a US official, that 150 missiles were launched in the attack.
A senior US official confirmed to ABC that the United States will help "Israel" intercept every possible aerial target in the region, despite the fact that Iran told the US that its forces will come under the line of fire if it assists "Israel".
According to the news outlet, upward of 85% of these targets will be intercepted, leaving at least 60 highly capable aerial objects to hit their intended targets. The target is reportedly expected to be three Israeli military bases, one of which hosts F-35 fighter jets.
Moreover, a US official told Bloomberg that they expect that the Israeli airborne defenses will be confused with the simultaneous drone and missile attack, considering their different speeds, altitudes, and directions.
The expected time of arrival of the inbound drones is 1:00 am (local time), the Israeli occupation forces announced.
IRGC's Aerospace Force announces Operation Truthful Promise
Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force announced that it targeted Israeli positions in occupied Palestine with dozens of drones and missiles, as part of the retaliatory response to the malicious Israeli crime against the Iranian embassy in Syria.
The IRGC's Aerospace Force announced that the operation dubbed "Truthful Promise" was launched in the context of "punishing the criminal Zionist regime."
The force said that the operation came "in response to the numerous evil crimes of the Zionist regime," including the attack on the embassy. It said that its forces supported by other units of the Iranian Armed Forces launched the "wide-ranging" military operation.
The statement added that the operation was conducted with the approval of the Supreme National Security Council and under the supervision of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, with the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the backing of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces.
"Details of this operation will soon draw the attention of the heroic Iranian people and the free peoples of the world," the statement concluded.
