IRGC Launches Retaliatory Attack on 'Israel' with Drones, Missiles
By Al Mayadeen English
14 Apr 2024 00:04
Hundreds of Iranian drones and missiles are reportedly heading toward Israeli-occupied territories, according to Israeli media.
Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force announced that it targeted Israeli positions in occupied Palestine with dozens of drones and missiles, as part of the retaliatory response to the malicious Israeli crime against the Iranian embassy in Syria.
The IRGC's Aerospace Force announced that the operation dubbed "Truthful Promise" was launched in the context of "punishing the criminal Zionist regime."
The force said that the operation came "in response to the numerous evil crimes of the Zionist regime," including the attack on the embassy. It said that its forces supported by other units of the Iranian Armed Forces launched the "wide-ranging" military operation.
The statement added that the operation was conducted with the approval of the Supreme National Security Council and under the supervision of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, with the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the backing of the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces.
"Details of this operation will soon draw the attention of the heroic Iranian people and the free peoples of the world," the statement concluded.
Meanwhile, Israeli media outlets reported that three swarms of attack drones were launched from Iran toward Israeli-occupied territories on Saturday night.
The spokesperson for the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) confirmed that dozens of drones were launched toward occupied territories. He said that Global Positioning Systems were also jammed across Israeli-occupied territories.
"A short while ago, Iran launched unmanned aerial vehicles from its territory towards the territory of the State of Israel," the spokesperson said.
"The air defense array is on high alert at the same time as the Air Force planes and Navy ships that are on a mission to protect the country’s skies," the statement continued as the situation develops.
The spokesperson stressed to settlers that "Israel’s" air defenses, while not hermetic completely tight, asking them to abide by emergency instructions and protocols.
Three swarms of Iranian drones and missiles have reportedly been launched by Iranian forces toward Israeli positions, with the first swarm reportedly launched at around 8:00 pm (al-Quds Time).
NYT: Synchronized attacks ongoing
On its part, The New York Times, citing US officials, estimated that Iran would try to synchronize the drone attack with faster-moving missiles, which would be launched later, explaining that the slower drones could be used to distract Israeli occupation "defense systems".
According to a security source, the Israeli occupation government issued instructions that included entering fortified shelters more capable than those set for precision missiles.
Simultaneous drones, missiles attack set to confuse "Israel’s" anti-air system: Bloomberg
A simultaneous attack with drones and missiles may confuse "Israel’s" anti-air system, as they may arrive at different speeds, altitudes, and directions, Bloomberg quoted a US official, who asked not to be identified discussing internal assessments, as saying.
A state of panic and anxiety escalated on the Israeli occupation home front, where strict measures were issued according to occupation security estimates, as Israeli media revealed that all Israeli politicians received orders to stay in "Israel" and cancel their travel abroad.
For his part, Israeli occupation forces spokesperson Hagari announced changes in the home front command that will take effect from 11:00 pm today, Saturday, and will continue until the same hour next Monday.
In detail, the measures, according to the spokesperson, include, "in the Gaza envelope, up to 100 people are allowed to gather in open areas and up to 300 people in built-up areas, and beaches are closed," while in other settlements, only 30 Israelis are allowed to gather in open areas and 300 in built-up areas, while in other settlements, only 30 Israelis are allowed to gather in open areas and 300 in built-up areas.
