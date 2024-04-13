On Day 190, Gov. Media Office Releases New Statistics on Gaza Genocide
By Al Mayadeen English
The government media office in Gaza publishes detailed statistics on the number of martyrs, casualties, and missing persons as a result of the ongoing Israeli genocide.
The Government Media Office in Gaza published an update, on Saturday, regarding key statistics of the genocidal war perpetrated by the Israeli occupation against the Gaza Strip for the 190th consecutive day since October 7, 2023.
According to the released statistics, after 190 days, the occupation committed about 2,973 massacres, resulting in approximately 40,686 martyrs and missing persons, with 33,686 martyrs reaching hospitals, in addition to 7,000 missing. The number of injured reached 76,309.
Regarding the number of wounded requiring treatment abroad, their number reached 11,000 in need of travel for treatment, classified as "life-saving and critical" cases.
The Media Office pointed out that 14,560 children were killed, with 30 children martyred due to the Israeli man-made famine. 72% of the martyred victims are children and women, with at least 17,000 children now living without one or both of their parents.
Moreover, the report underscored that approximately 9,582 women were killed.
According to the statistics, there are also about 10,000 cancer patients facing death and in need of treatment, and 1,089,000 people infected with infectious diseases due to displacement and the lack of a safe environment and necessary healthcare.
The statistics report also emphasized that there are currently 8,000 cases of viral hepatitis infections due to displacement.
As for pregnant women, their number reached approximately 60,000, and they are at risk due to the lack of necessary healthcare. There are also 350,000 cases of chronic diseases, and they are at risk due to the lack of necessary medication for their condition, according to the statistics.
Meanwhile, 485 medical personnel were killed, including 66 martyrs serving with the civil defense.
Additionally, 140 journalists were killed, according to the statistics of the Government Media Office in Gaza.
The Office's statistics in Gaza included the number of detentions carried out by the Israeli occupation forces during the war, amounting to 5,000, including 310 health personnel and 20 journalists, whose names are known.
About two million Palestinians were internally displaced in the Gaza Strip.
The occupation destroyed official, educational HQs and places of worship
The statistics provided by the Government Media Office in Gaza revealed that about 171 official government headquarters were completely destroyed by the occupation, in addition to 100 schools and universities completely destroyed, while 305 schools and universities were partially destroyed.
Even Islamic and Christian places of worship were not spared from destruction, as 233 mosques were completely destroyed and 301 mosques were partially destroyed. Meanwhile, the occupation targeted three churches and destroyed them completely.
The occupation also completely destroyed 70,000 housing units. As for the residential units that were partially destroyed yet deemed uninhabitable, their number reached 290,000 units, according to the data revealed.
The occupation completely put 32 hospitals out of service, due to their complete destruction, in addition to 53 health centers that saw the same fate. The occupation also targeted 159 health facilities and 126 ambulances.
Archaeological and heritage sites were also the target of deliberate bombing and assault, as “Israel” destroyed 203 units of this category.
Moreover, the Government Media Office revealed that the occupation dropped 70,000 tons of explosives on Gaza so far.
No comments:
Post a Comment