Al-Nakhalah: Resistance Prepared for Extended War, Axis Aid Integral
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: Khamenei.ir
The PIJ Secretary-General confirms the retreat of the Israeli occupation against the Palestinian Resistance, both militarily and politically, and discusses supporting fronts.
The Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, was interviewed by the website of the leader of the Revolution in the Islamic Republic of Iran, Sayyed Ali Khamenei.
In the discussion with khamenei.ir, al-Nakhalah addressed the latest developments relating to Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and the ongoing Israeli occupation's genocide across the Gaza Strip.
Al-Nakhalah said that through Operation Al-Aqsa Flood and the resilient retaliation of the Resistance against the Israeli incursions into the Gaza Strip, "we have made significant progress toward the moment of final victory," while the occupation is retreating.
He revealed gradual concessions made by the Israeli occupation in negotiations, indicating that mediators and the United States are trying to marginally give "Israel" concessions so it can "take in defeat bit by bit."
Al-Nakhalah stressed that the Resistance today stands firm in its bid to impose its conditions, refusing to accept the conditions of the Israeli occupation. He announced that the Resistance has prepared for a long-term confrontation in the event that the occupation does not accept a ceasefire as per the demands of the Resistance, stating, "We will continue to resist with the same level of performance."
Vis-à-vis the Israeli threat of a ground incursion operation in Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, al-Nakhalah affirmed that the occupation will face the same resistance it faced in Khan Younis, the central region, and the northern region.
He highlighted that the significant atrocities committed by the Israeli occupation over 190 days of aggression have strengthened the Palestinian people's commitment to their rights and their support for the Resistance, despite enduring significant sacrifices.
Al-Nakhalah additionally mentioned that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement extended the expertise of the Resistance to the West Bank, establishing both small and large armed Resistance groups across its cities.
In the interview, al-Nakhalah also discussed Iran's role and the support of Resistance factions, outside occupied Palestine, in bolstering the Palestinian Resistance, affirming that most of the resources supporting Gaza's efforts came from Tehran.
He added that the Resistance in Gaza obtained the know-how of manufacturing weapons, shells, and missiles from Iran, noting that Tehran did not for a moment abandon the Resistance in Palestine, and its support has never stopped.
In that same context, al-Nakhalah confirmed that Hezbollah in Lebanon is present shoulder to shoulder with the Palestinian Resistance, providing expertise and training. He also described the Yemeni presence on the battlefield against "Israel" as historic.
Regarding the support of Iraq and Syria, al-Nakhalah said that the people of the region as a whole stand in solidarity and have rallied behind the Palestinian people.
Al-Quds Brigades reveals details of first Nuseirat ambush
The Palestinian Resistance continues to confront Israeli occupation forces in the Gaza Strip, nearly six months since the occupation launched its wide-scale invasion into the besieged territory in late October.
On the 189th day, confrontations centered around the central Gaza Strip in the Nuseirat refugee camp, where Israeli occupation forces launched an operation into the area that it has not been able to infiltrate to this point.
Al Mayadeen's correspondent in Gaza said that the Palestinian Resistance continues to engage in fierce confrontations against occupation forces on the outskirts of the Nuseirat camp.
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad's (PIJ) al-Quds Brigades announced that its fighters ambushed a large Israeli force, including three Merkava tanks and two Israeli D9 military-grade bulldozers. The force was lured into northern Nuseirat, where anti-tank explosive devices and mines were set off.
Al-Quds Brigades said that its fighters confirmed that Israeli soldiers were killed and injured in the ambush, which forced Israeli military rescue helicopters to land in the area of the attack and transport the casualties.
