Palestinian Resistance Launches Rockets Towards Settlements Near Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
The Palestinian Resistance persists in confronting the Israeli occupation and repelling its forces attempting to breach the Gaza Strip and targeting the "Kissufim" settlement with a barrage of missiles.
The Palestinian Resistance continues to confront the Israeli occupation and its forces raiding the Gaza Strip, through confrontations and firing rockets toward the surrounding settlements, as the Al-Aqsa Flood saga enters its 180th day.
On Wednesday, the al-Quds Brigades announced the targeting of "Sderot," "Niram," and "Kissufim," as well as settlements surrounding the Gaza Strip, with a missile attack in response to the occupation's aggression.
The brigades announced that, in conjunction with the al-Amoudi Brigade - al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, they targeted a gathering of occupation soldiers and occupation vehicles south of Gaza City with a barrage of heavy-caliber mortar shells.
Earlier, the Palestinian Resistance confronted Israeli occupation forces in the vicinity of the al-Awda School, east of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, as the Israeli occupation's artillery continuously shelled the region, as reported by Al Mayadeen's correspondent.
The western area of Khan Younis also witnessed fierce confrontations according to Palestinian media outlets.
In turn, the al-Qassam Brigades announced that it carried out operations targeting an Israeli occupation infantry force with mortar shells east of the Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City.
Meanwhile, al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades carried out an operation against an Israeli post and occupation military vehicles north of Khan Younis also using mortar shells.
