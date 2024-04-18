Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Thurs. March 28, 2024
Listen to the Thurs. March 28, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode go to this link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/28 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the opposition parties call for demonstrations in the West African state of Togo after the president announced measures to extend his term of office; four people have been sentenced in the assassination of a Tunisian lawyer over a decade ago; West African women farmers are gaining more recognition for their important role in agricultural production; and the security situation in worsening in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).
In the second hour we feature a panel discussion on the situation in Palestine.
Finally, we rebroadcast a radio panel discussion from 1968 on the role of African American women in the freedom movement and society in general.
