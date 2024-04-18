Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Fri. March 29, 2024
To hear the podcast of this program click on the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 03/29 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode will feature a report from the United Nations Rappateur for Palestine whose findings support the lawsuit filed by the Republic of South Africa against the State of Israel charging genocide for its war in Gaza.
Before that we review a rare archival audio file of a panel discussion on the threat of fascism held in July 1969.
The women represented in this segment were leaders in the revolutionary movement which emerged during the 1960s and 1970s.
We are continuing our commemoration of International Women's History Month.
