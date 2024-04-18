Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, for Sun. April 14, 2024
Listen to the Sun. April 14, 2024 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
Hear the entire podcast of this episode at the following link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 04/14 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
This episode features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the impact of the Iranian missile and drone attacks on the State of Israel; thousands of people have rallied against United States imperialism in the West African state of Niger; experts are identifying risks for infectious diseases in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC); and the Togolese campaigns for upcoming national elections began yesterday.
In the second and third hours we look in detail at the Iranian attacks on Israel and other events in neighboring West Asian states.
No comments:
Post a Comment