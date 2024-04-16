Putin Expresses Hope for Restraint in Middle East in Conversation with Raisi
According to the Russian presidential press service, "Vladimir Putin said all parties would hopefully show a reasonable degree of constraint to avoid a new bout of tensions"
MOSCOW, April 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Ebrahim Raisi, discussed the latest escalation in the Middle East in a conversation on Tuesday, the Kremlin said.
On April 1, Israel delivered an airstrike on Iran’s consulate in Damascus and on April 13, Tehran fired missiles and drones toward the Jewish state after warning regional players. Tehran said it had targeted military facilities only.
"Vladimir Putin said all parties would hopefully show a reasonable degree of restraint to avoid a new bout of tensions that may cause disastrous consequences for the entire region," the Russian presidential press service said.
According to the Kremlin, the Iranian leader said that Iran’s action was limited as he assured Putin that Tehran was not "seeking to escalate tensions further."
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that together with the United States and Great Britain, Tel Aviv was able to neutralize 99% of the nearly 300 projectiles launched at Israel. While Tehran said it planned no further actions after the April 13 attack, the Jewish state said it was preparing a response.
